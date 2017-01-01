THE END OF THE CASH RENTAL BOND

Trustbond eliminates the need for a cash bond when renting your new home, liberating your money for the things that matter to you.

When you rent a home you need to give your landlord a rental bond. Today, that rental bond is your frozen cash (up to 6 weeks of rent). That might suit some, but for most of us that's a lot of money. Money you might need to spend on things you care about, like family, studies, business and travel.

Trustbond is a surety bond you buy for a fee which allows you to give your landlord the same protection, without tying up your cash.

The fee varies. So a quick example would be for a rental bond of $1500, you pay a fee as low as $190 to cover you for the lease. That's it. We cover your landlord for the full $1500 and you free your money for whatever you need it for. Get your personalized quote here

How is this different from a bond loan?

Trustbond is a surety bond and the fee is all you pay up-front. It’s not like a loan where you need to pay back the principal, interest and fees. This means more cash flow for you throughout the lease.

Am I eligible?

Pre-approval for a Trustbond can be done online within a matter of minutes. Our automated eligibility process is based on your online reputation. Through this we make an assessment that if you are a good online citizen, you will also be a trustworthy tenant. Tenants establish a TrustScore and if you have a high TrustScore you will receive a discount.

What happens if there is a claim?

If there is a claim, we pay the landlord. If there was bad faith or intentional acts, then there may be recovery from a tenant. But we fully cover any accidents or financial hardship, unlike cash bonds today. If you have a claim from bad faith, your TrustScore may go down and you might not be eligible for another Trustbond.

How long does the cover last?

It’s a fee/cover for the term of the lease (up to 2 years). If you renew your lease, you can renew your Trustbond with a 50% discount. The second renewal is a further 50% discount and third renewal and onwards is free until you leave the property. We do it this way so it's cheaper up-front.

Log-in to quote and assess eligibility

Share your pre-approved Trustbond with your agent or landlord for their approval

Pay your Trustbond and start your cover

Use your money for the things that matter to you

Trustbond is powered by Terri Scheer, the landlord insurance specialist, loved by Landlords and Agents. Trustbond is provided by AAI Limited, one of Australia's largest general insurers.

If you are not moving yet, let us know the date when you expect to move and we will ping you then

Trustbond is issued by AAI Limited ABN 48 005 297 807 and distributed by Traitperception Australia Pty Ltd ABN 72 615 596 411. We/our means Traitperception Australia Pty Ltd. Trustbond is promoted by Terri Scheer Insurance Pty Ltd ACN 070 874 798. Trustbond is available in limited states.