THE END OF THE CASH RENTAL BOND

When you rent a home you need to give your landlord a rental bond. Today, that rental bond is your frozen cash (up to 6 weeks of rent). That might suit some, but for most of us that's a lot of money. Money you might need to spend on things you care about, like family, studies, business and travel.

Trustbond is a surety bond you buy for a fee which allows you to give your landlord the same protection, without tying up your cash.