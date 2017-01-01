THE END OF THE CASH RENTAL BOND

Why trust us?
Trustbond is powered by Terri Scheer, the landlord insurance specialist, loved by Landlords and Agents. Trustbond is provided by AAI Limited, one of Australia's largest general insurers.
Trustbond eliminates the need for a cash bond when renting your new home, liberating your money for the things that matter to you.
When you rent a home you need to give your landlord a rental bond. Today, that rental bond is your frozen cash (up to 6 weeks of rent). That might suit some, but for most of us that's a lot of money. Money you might need to spend on things you care about, like family, studies, business and travel.
Trustbond is a surety bond you buy for a fee which allows you to give your landlord the same protection, without tying up your cash.
The fee varies. So a quick example would be for a rental bond of $1500, you pay a fee as low as $190 to cover you for the lease. That's it. We cover your landlord for the full $1500 and you free your money for whatever you need it for. Get your personalized quote here
Trustbond is a surety bond and the fee is all you pay up-front. It’s not like a loan where you need to pay back the principal, interest and fees. This means more cash flow for you throughout the lease.
Pre-approval for a Trustbond can be done online within a matter of minutes. Our automated eligibility process is based on your online reputation. Through this we make an assessment that if you are a good online citizen, you will also be a trustworthy tenant. Tenants establish a TrustScore and if you have a high TrustScore you will receive a discount.
If there is a claim, we pay the landlord. If there was bad faith or intentional acts, then there may be recovery from a tenant. But we fully cover any accidents or financial hardship, unlike cash bonds today. If you have a claim from bad faith, your TrustScore may go down and you might not be eligible for another Trustbond.
It’s a fee/cover for the term of the lease (up to 2 years). If you renew your lease, you can renew your Trustbond with a 50% discount. The second renewal is a further 50% discount and third renewal and onwards is free until you leave the property. We do it this way so it's cheaper up-front.
Log-in to quote and assess eligibility
Share your pre-approved Trustbond with your agent or landlord for their approval
Pay your Trustbond and start your cover
Use your money for the things that matter to you
Trustbond is powered by Terri Scheer, the landlord insurance specialist, loved by Landlords and Agents. Trustbond is provided by AAI Limited, one of Australia's largest general insurers.